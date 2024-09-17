CFL Pickem Week 15: Everyone is Special Edition: The pro football league that still has kickoffs is back Friday night when the 6-6 Toronto Argonauts visit the 7-6 B.C. Lions. Pete Rozell's dream of parity transcends borders. The last results in the pickem were grim for everybody but Tommybiden, who scored 26. Make your picks and have a super-dee-duper day.
My picks:
Lions by 7
Redblacks by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
I don't understand how the CFL schedule can have a three-game week.
posted by rcade at 10:12 AM on September 12, 2024
Sorry about the pickem's bye week. Work hit me harder than a Sione Teuhema sack.
posted by rcade at 10:16 AM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Redblacks by 6
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 11:27 AM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 6 (lock)
Redblacks by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 05:34 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:50 PM on September 12, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:08 AM on September 12, 2024