CFL Pickem Week 13: Labour Day Weekend: There's a four-game slate of Canadian Football Games this weekend stretching from Saturday to Monday, which is OK Tire Labour Day north of the border. Ic23b continues to hold on to the big lead in the pickem while I'm making a strong bid for the Costanza. Make your picks.
My picks:
Lions by 6
Roughriders by 8
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 9 (lock)
Throwing caution to the wind.
posted by rcade at 11:24 PM on August 30, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 3 (lock)
Roughriders by 4 (lock)
Argonauts by 12 (lock)
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:37 AM on August 31, 2024
My picks:
Redblacks by 3
Blue Bombers by 4
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Elks by 3
posted by ic23b at 05:11 AM on August 31, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 15 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 18 (lock)
Elks by 12 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 10:04 AM on August 31, 2024
Current Standings
