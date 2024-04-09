Johnny Gaudreau Killed When Car Strikes His Bicycle: Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed Thursday night when their bicycles were hit by a suspected drunk driver on a county road in Oldsman Township, New Jersey. Gaudreau was a seven-time NHL All Star and a winner of the Lady Byng award for sportsmanship. He was 31 and is survived by his wife Meredith and two young children.
They were to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding. Which was going to happen today. This is such a kick to the gut. I just hope that one day this family will be able to lessen the grief that they are experiencing right now.
posted by NoMich at 09:50 AM on August 30, 2024
Unimaginable to think about what his relatives are going through. Just one day before what was supposed to be one of life's great celebratory moments for a family.
Don't drive drunk! Don't drive buzzed! This idiot's stupid mistake of thinking he could pass a car on the right -- that was in the center of the road for a reason -- has taken two lives and forever broken many others.
It's also hard to think about kids who idolized Johnny Hockey. I still remember the shock of Thurman Munson and Lyman Bostock dying tragically in the late '70s.
posted by rcade at 10:01 AM on August 30, 2024
We all ask why these things happen, and our search for an answer goes in many directions. All we can do is to appreciate their lives and honor the memories.
posted by Howard_T at 02:22 PM on August 30, 2024
Just horrible.
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:51 PM on August 30, 2024
No words, 100% preventable.
posted by tommybiden at 09:48 AM on August 30, 2024