August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau Killed When Car Strikes His Bicycle: Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed Thursday night when their bicycles were hit by a suspected drunk driver on a county road in Oldsman Township, New Jersey. Gaudreau was a seven-time NHL All Star and a winner of the Lady Byng award for sportsmanship. He was 31 and is survived by his wife Meredith and two young children.

