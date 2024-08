August 08, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 10: Put Up Your Dukes: The 5-2 Redblacks host the 5-3 Roughriders to start the Canadian football weekend. Lots of surprises in last week's results, with Jagsnumberone getting 12 points closer after longtime leader Ic23b was one of three players to lay an egg. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:12 AM - 9 comments