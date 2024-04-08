August 01, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 9: Clearly Canadian: B.C. visits Winnipeg in the opener to the CFL weekend. The Lions had a week to think about their loss to Calgary while the Bombers gave one away last week to Toronto. Our pickem leader Ic23b continues to take the rest of us to school, scoring 26 points and growing the lead to 29. The less said about my week the better. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:42 AM - 8 comments