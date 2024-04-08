CFL Pickem Week 9: Clearly Canadian: B.C. visits Winnipeg in the opener to the CFL weekend. The Lions had a week to think about their loss to Calgary while the Bombers gave one away last week to Toronto. Our pickem leader Ic23b continues to take the rest of us to school, scoring 26 points and growing the lead to 29. The less said about my week the better. Make your picks.
My picks:
Lions by 7 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Elks by 7
Stampeders by 6
In hindsight lock 'em all was not the best strategy last week. I can't believe I ever won this contest.
posted by rcade at 09:45 AM on August 01, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 13 (lock)
Alouettes by 16 (lock)
Roughriders by 22 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:11 PM on August 01, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Elks keep losing close games, they are going to win one but not this week.
posted by ic23b at 03:21 PM on August 01, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 10
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
Roughriders by 7 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:19 PM on August 01, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 18 (lock)
Roughriders by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 12 (lock)
Heh, turned out I saved myself some points yesterday! I knew the game was there, got the reminder, never got around to locking the Lions!
posted by tommybiden at 09:32 AM on August 02, 2024
Revised picks:
Alouettes by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 06:58 PM on August 02, 2024
What the hell, BC?
posted by rcade at 02:03 PM on August 03, 2024
