CFL Pickem Week 8: We Know Nothing Jon Snow: The CFL returns Thursday night with a matchup of two 5-1 teams in Saskatchewan and Montreal. The carnage continues in the CFL Pickem, where Jagsnumberone was the only player to score any points. Make your picks and be glad weekly scores never go negative.
My picks:
Roughriders by 7 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Lock 'em all, baby.
posted by rcade at 10:07 PM on July 24, 2024
My picks:
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Argonauts by 8 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 2 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:39 PM on July 24, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 11 (lock)
Redblacks by 4
Blue Bombers by 4
Tiger-Cats by 8
The Horror!
The Horror!
posted by tommybiden at 08:35 AM on July 25, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Argonauts by 3 (lock)
Elks by 3 (lock)
Live by the Lock or die by the Lock.
posted by ic23b at 03:25 PM on July 25, 2024
My picks:
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Elks by 7 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:33 PM on July 26, 2024
