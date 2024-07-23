CFL Pickem Week 7: Should Have Been 'Elk': The CFL returns Friday night when the Edmonton Elks, 0-5 and led by interim head coach Jarious Jackson, look for their first victory on the road against the Ottawa Redblacks. Tommybiden and Scooby10672 made up some ground on Ic23b, who holds on to first place. Make your picks.
My picks:
Elks by 3
Blue Bombers by 6
Argonauts by 10
Lions by 13 (lock)
Going out on a limb for the Elks, who would have been singularly successful as the Elk.
posted by rcade at 10:07 AM on July 18, 2024
My picks:
Elks by 11 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 12:28 PM on July 18, 2024
My picks:
Redblacks by 4 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 4
posted by scooby10672 at 05:48 PM on July 18, 2024
My picks:
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Lions by 8 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:17 PM on July 18, 2024
My picks:
Redblacks by 3
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 12 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 08:38 PM on July 18, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:57 AM on July 18, 2024