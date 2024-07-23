July 18, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 7: Should Have Been 'Elk': The CFL returns Friday night when the Edmonton Elks, 0-5 and led by interim head coach Jarious Jackson, look for their first victory on the road against the Ottawa Redblacks. Tommybiden and Scooby10672 made up some ground on Ic23b, who holds on to first place. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:56 AM - 6 comments