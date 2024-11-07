July 11, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 6: Salute to Percy: The undefeated Montreal Alouettes host the 2-2 Toronto Argonauts tonight at Percival Molson Memorial Field. Percival Molson was a star athlete who won the 1897 Stanley Cup with the Montreal Victorias, set a long jump world record in 1900, was a four-sport athlete at McGill University and played football for the Montreal AAA Winged Wheelers in a predecessor to the CFL. After he died in World War I in France at age 36, Molson's will left $75,000 to complete the stadium. In our pickem, Ic23b has a 39-point lead over Jagsnumberone. Make your picks and if you drink, consider a Molson Golden. Percival's great-granddad founded the brewery.

posted by rcade to football at 11:10 AM - 7 comments