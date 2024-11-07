CFL Pickem Week 6: Salute to Percy: The undefeated Montreal Alouettes host the 2-2 Toronto Argonauts tonight at Percival Molson Memorial Field. Percival Molson was a star athlete who won the 1897 Stanley Cup with the Montreal Victorias, set a long jump world record in 1900, was a four-sport athlete at McGill University and played football for the Montreal AAA Winged Wheelers in a predecessor to the CFL. After he died in World War I in France at age 36, Molson's will left $75,000 to complete the stadium. In our pickem, Ic23b has a 39-point lead over Jagsnumberone. Make your picks and if you drink, consider a Molson Golden. Percival's great-granddad founded the brewery.
My picks:
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Elks by 6 (lock)
Molson Golden was my beer in college. Now I drink IPAs and the occasional kettle sour. Lock 'em all!
posted by rcade at 11:33 AM on July 11, 2024
"I brew the best darn beer I can, John Molson used to say, and 6 (likely 8 since this jingle) generations of Molson men say the same to this very day, Molson, Molson, Mooolllssssooon"
posted by tommybiden at 11:56 AM on July 11, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 5
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Redblacks by 5
posted by tommybiden at 12:00 PM on July 11, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3 (lock)
Roughriders by 6
Elks by 6 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 01:59 PM on July 11, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 10
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Elks by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 02:26 PM on July 11, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Lions by 16 (lock)
Elks by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:26 PM on July 11, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 11:13 AM on July 11, 2024