July 09, 2024

NBA Playoff Pickem Champion: ic23b: The SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem champion is i23cb, who finished 23 points over Howard_T. Ic23b picked the Celtics to win game 1 and the series, Luka Doncic to score the most points per game and P.J. Washington to get the most fouls. Kudos! My fellow deflated Mavs fan Ufez Jones claims the coveted Costanza.

posted by rcade to basketball at 05:32 PM - 3 comments