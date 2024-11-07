July 09, 2024

NBA Playoff Pickem Champion: ic23b: The SportsFilter NBA Playoff Pickem champion is i23cb, who finished 23 points over Howard_T. Ic23b picked the Celtics to win game 1 and the series, Luka Doncic to score the most points per game and P.J. Washington to get the most fouls. Kudos! My fellow deflated Mavs fan Ufez Jones claims the coveted Costanza.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:32 PM - 3 comments
Down with the ship!
Congrats, ic23b, and to Howard and the rest of the Celtics fans too (I suppose).
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:41 PM on July 10, 2024
Thanks for another fun post-season, rcade, and a well done, ic23b. Win lose or draw, it's always a good time. My Celtics fandom over the past few years has become a frequent topic of conversation at church. I was scheduled to preach the sermon on June 30, and of course I waited until late to write it. I couldn't resist working the Celtics into it. To my surprise it went well. It's on YouTube if anyone is bored enough to spend 12 1/2 minutes.
posted by Howard_T at 02:06 PM on July 10, 2024
Thanks rcade for putting on these fun pickem contests.
posted by ic23b at 10:03 AM on July 10, 2024