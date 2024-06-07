CFL Pickem Week 5: Streveler Time: The CFL weekend begins tonight when Toronto visits Saskatchewan. Two undefeated teams and two winless teams play in week 5, none against each other. Ic23b has taken a bigger lead in our contest, now up by 33. Make your picks and enjoy the holiday if you're not Canadian.
My picks:
Argonauts by 3
Blue Bombers by 3
Alouettes by 14 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
The Blue Bombers are killing my score. I've only picked them to lose once so far.
posted by rcade at 11:00 AM on July 04, 2024
My picks:
Roughriders by 5 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:08 PM on July 04, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Do the opposite! Locking down the Costanza early.
posted by tommybiden at 01:47 PM on July 04, 2024
My picks:
Roughriders by 3
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 02:01 PM on July 04, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 4
Lions by 7 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:45 PM on July 04, 2024
Current Standings
Since today is a holiday and some people might miss this post, if any player doesn't pick tonight's game it won't count in the pickem.
posted by rcade at 10:58 AM on July 04, 2024