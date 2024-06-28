June 27, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 4: Montreal is Rolling: The CFL returns tonight, but the most anticipated matchup occurs Friday when the undefeated Alouettes and Argonauts meet at BMO Field in Toronto. Their last meeting was the Eastern final last season, where Montreal sent the 16-2 Argos out of the playoffs. The Als have won 11 straight games. Ic23b stays atop our pickem by 28 points. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:05 AM - 9 comments