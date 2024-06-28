CFL Pickem Week 4: Montreal is Rolling: The CFL returns tonight, but the most anticipated matchup occurs Friday when the undefeated Alouettes and Argonauts meet at BMO Field in Toronto. Their last meeting was the Eastern final last season, where Montreal sent the 16-2 Argos out of the playoffs. The Als have won 11 straight games. Ic23b stays atop our pickem by 28 points. Make your picks.
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 3
Blue Bombers by 3
Redblacks by 7
Kristina Costabile is the only expert on CFL.ca picking the Argonauts to beat the Alouettes. Make that two experts: I'm going with the big offense over the big defense and some revenge for Toronto. I also like Winnipeg to finally get a W and Zach Collaros to get his first touchdown pass of 2024.
posted by rcade at 10:19 AM on June 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 13 (lock)
Argonauts by 3 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3 (lock)
Redblacks by 6 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:07 PM on June 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 16 (lock)
Argonauts by 7
Blue Bombers by 11 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 9
posted by tommybiden at 02:57 PM on June 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Blue Bombers by 3
Redblacks by 3
posted by ic23b at 03:42 PM on June 27, 2024
rcade, the current standings are just a 2nd option to make picks.
posted by tommybiden at 05:32 PM on June 27, 2024
posted by ic23b at 11:36 PM on June 27, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Redblacks by 4 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 12:54 AM on June 28, 2024
Ah, ic now, ic23b!
Thank you
On that note, I'd like the standings to just go away.
posted by tommybiden at 09:20 AM on June 28, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:05 AM on June 27, 2024