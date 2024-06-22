CFL Pickem Week 3: No Wins in Winnipeg: The undefeated Ottawa Redblacks visit the undefeated Montreal Alouettes Thursday night to kick off week 3 of the CFL season. Ic23b jumps into first place in the pickem after hitting two locks on the nose and another close enough to earn 16 points. Make your picks.
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
Roughriders by 3
The greatest quarterback in New Orleans Breakers history comes back up north to play against the team he led to a 2022 Grey Cup victory. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will return home with the warm regards of the Toronto fans and the cold taste of defeat. Hamilton and Saskatchewan get an immediate rematch and the same outcome.
posted by rcade at 10:06 PM on June 19, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Argonauts by 9 (lock)
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:19 PM on June 19, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:34 PM on June 19, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 7
Lions by 7
Argonauts by 7
Tiger-Cats by 7
posted by tommybiden at 09:19 AM on June 20, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Argonauts by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 07:27 PM on June 20, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:55 PM on June 19, 2024