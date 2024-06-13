June 13, 2024

Lots of Grousing About Refs as Celtics Take 3-0 Finals Lead: It's all over but the crying in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics have a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks. Four fouls were called on Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter Wednesday, including a blocking call on a possible charge that sent him out of the game after the Mavs rallied from 21 down to within 3.

