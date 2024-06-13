CFL Pickem Week 2: Welcome Back Otter: Week 2 of the CFL season begins with the arrival of the Ottawa Redblacks, who didn't get to play last week. They host the 0-1 Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a game tonight airing on TSN and CFL+. Jjzucal leads our pickem out of the gate despite missing the opener. Make your picks.
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
I hope the Dru Brown era in Ottawa is better than the Dominique Davis, Caleb Evans and Nick Arbuckle eras. The sportsbooks like Hamilton this week a lot better than the fans on CFL.ca. I do too, but not enough to lock them.
posted by rcade at 09:20 AM on June 13, 2024
My picks:
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
Rough first week. Lol
posted by jagsnumberone at 09:46 AM on June 13, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 11:31 AM on June 13, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lions by 12 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 9
posted by tommybiden at 12:11 PM on June 13, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lions by 4
Roughriders by 7
posted by scooby10672 at 03:53 PM on June 13, 2024
Revised picks:
Lions by 4 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 03:54 PM on June 13, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 08:33 AM on June 13, 2024