June 13, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 2: Welcome Back Otter: Week 2 of the CFL season begins with the arrival of the Ottawa Redblacks, who didn't get to play last week. They host the 0-1 Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a game tonight airing on TSN and CFL+. Jjzucal leads our pickem out of the gate despite missing the opener. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:33 AM - 7 comments