June 12, 2024

RIP The Logo, Mr Clutch: Jerry West, the inspiration for the NBA's logo, died peacefully at his home at the age of 86...One of basketball's most accomplished contributors, West was a staple of the sport across eight decades, winning nine championships as a player, scout, coach, executive and consultant. Jerry West's legendary career ended with him unquestionably among the sport's all-time greats.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 10:09 AM - 4 comments