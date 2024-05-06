NBA Playoff Pickem: NBA Finals: The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics play game one of the NBA Finals tomorrow night. Boston last won a title in 2008 and Dallas in 2011. I'm looking forward to hearing the reception that Kyrie Irving gets at TD Garden. After three rounds Ic23b is leading our pickem by four over me and 23 over Howard_T. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:23 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Mavericks in 7
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Luka Doncic
Game 1 winner: Mavericks
Team scoring most points in game: Celtics
Series MVP: Luka Doncic
Top fouler: Derrick Jones Jr.
Top three-point shooter: Luka Doncic
Winning team points last game: 111
You might detect a bit of homerism in my picks. The Mavs beat three of the top four seeds in the West to get here so they know how to topple giants. They have a better chance to win this thing than convention wisdom would suggest. I grew up watching Mark Aguirre use his caboose to knock back defenders in the low post to make room for his shot. Luka Doncic is the same weight and an inch taller but he's got the speed and skills to create anywhere!
posted by rcade at 10:34 AM on June 05, 2024
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Top point scorer: J. Tatum (BOS)
Top rebounder: J. Tatum (BOS)
Game 1 winner: Celtics
Team scoring most points in game: Celtics
Series MVP: J. Tatum (BOS)
Top fouler: K. Irving (DAL)
Top three-point shooter: D. White (BOS)
Winning team points last game: 116
Alright Pistons, you now have everyone right where you want them. Now go win this thing!
posted by NoMich at 10:38 AM on June 05, 2024
My picks:
Mavericks in 6
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Dereck Lively II
Game 1 winner: Celtics
Team scoring most points in game: Celtics
Series MVP: Luka Doncic
Top fouler: Daniel Gafford
Top three-point shooter: Jaylen Brown
Winning team points last game: 119
Paisley the Lob Goblin is ready to rumble!
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:46 PM on June 05, 2024
Current Standings
If you pick later than the form will allow, post your selections as a comment and throw yourself on the mercy of the (basketball) court.
posted by rcade at 10:24 AM on June 05, 2024