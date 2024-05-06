June 05, 2024

NBA Playoff Pickem: NBA Finals: The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics play game one of the NBA Finals tomorrow night. Boston last won a title in 2008 and Dallas in 2011. I'm looking forward to hearing the reception that Kyrie Irving gets at TD Garden. After three rounds Ic23b is leading our pickem by four over me and 23 over Howard_T. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:23 AM - 4 comments