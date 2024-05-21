NBA Playoff Pickem Round 3: Conference Finals: The NBA Conference Finals begin tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern when the Indiana Pacers visit the Boston Celtics in the East while the Dallas Mavericks go to the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night in the West. Make your picks in our playoff pickem.
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Mavericks in 7
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Top rebounder: Bobby Portis
Most points per game: Pacers
Team giving up fewest points: Timberwolves
This has been a good year to be a Dallas homer.
I retired the "team scoring 130" prop. It is now the team that has the best defensive clampdown in a single game.
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Timberwolves in 5
Top point scorer: Anthony Edwards
Top rebounder: Jayson Tatum
Most points per game: Celtics
Team giving up fewest points: Timberwolves
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Timberwolves in 7
Top point scorer: A. Edwards (MIN)
Top rebounder: J. Tatum (BOS)
Most points per game: Celtics
Team giving up fewest points: Timberwolves
I would like to slam dunk my picks, please.
posted by NoMich at 12:59 PM on May 21, 2024
Congrats to Howard for being the only one to get all four Conference Finals teams correct!
It has, but I'm not feeling lucky enough to take a player that was eliminated in the first round on one of the props (might want to rethink that Bobby Portis pick, rcade).
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Mavericks in 6
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Daniel Gafford
Most points per game: Celtics
Team giving up fewest points: Mavericks
Let's Go Mavs!
I would like to slam dunk my picks, please.
I don't think we've ever had slam dunks in series pickems. Am I misremembering?
Revised picks:
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Was really feeling good about that Portis pick until I learned he's golfing.
My picks:
Celtics in 5
Timberwolves in 7
Top point scorer: Doncic
Top rebounder: Gobert
Most points per game: Timberwolves
Team giving up fewest points: Celtics
I picked my Celtics in 5, but I am really worried about Pacers. They have too many players who can get hot, and Haliburton is fully capable of finding them. Transition defense is the key.
At the beginning of the season the local sports network that broadcasts the Celtics did a Stratomatic simulation for the entire season. The result predicted a Minnesota vs Boston NBA finals. I have based most of my predictions on that.
And who wins?
The Current Standings are still being compiled this morning.
