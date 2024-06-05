May 05, 2024

NBA Playoff Pickem: Second Round: The second round of the NBA Playoffs has begun. Make your picks, which can be changed up to game time of each series opener, and choose your props. The Cavaliers' game seven win over the Orlando Magic has Ic23b and myself in a tie for first with 80 points.
posted by rcade to basketball at 03:52 PM - 14 comments
My picks:
Nuggets in 7
posted by rcade at 10:07 PM on May 02, 2024
My picks:
Timberwolves in 6
posted by Howard_T at 10:40 PM on May 02, 2024
My picks:
Timberwolves in 7
posted by ic23b at 11:58 PM on May 02, 2024
Revised picks:
Top rebounder: Nikola Jokic
posted by rcade at 11:22 AM on May 03, 2024
Revised picks:
Knicks in 6
posted by rcade at 11:23 AM on May 03, 2024
The Knicks-Pacers series can now be picked on the form.
posted by rcade at 11:23 AM on May 03, 2024
Revised picks:
Pacers in 6
posted by Howard_T at 03:20 PM on May 03, 2024
My picks:
Nuggets in 7
Knicks in 5
Team scoring 130: Pacers
Let's Go Mavs!
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:39 AM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Mavericks in 7
Celtics in 5
Top point scorer: Luka Doncic
Most points per game: Timberwolves
Team scoring 130: Timberwolves
That 130-point prop is going to be retired after these playoffs. No teams are hitting it.
posted by rcade at 03:23 PM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Knicks in 6
Thunder in 6
posted by ic23b at 04:14 PM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Mavericks in 6
Celtics in 5
Top point scorer: Brunson
Top rebounder: Gobert
Most points per game: Mavericks
Team scoring 130: Mavericks
Good idea to retire the 130 point pick. If I read it right, all the teams that remain are among the defensive leaders. While there likely will be some brilliant individual scoring performances, these will come at the expense of team scoring.
posted by Howard_T at 04:33 PM on May 04, 2024
My picks:
Nuggets in 7
Pacers in 7
Mavericks in 7
Celtics in 5
Top point scorer: D. White (BOS)
Top rebounder: N. Jokic (DEN)
Most points per game: Celtics
Team scoring 130: Celtics
posted by NoMich at 04:41 PM on May 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Mavericks in 6
Celtics in 5
Top point scorer: Kyrie Irving
Top rebounder: Dereck Lively II
Most points per game: Mavericks
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:31 AM on May 06, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:06 PM on May 02, 2024