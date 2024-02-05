April 30, 2024

What Happened to Deion's Colorado Castoffs?: The Athletic tracked 53 scholarship athletes who left Colorado after Deion Sanders' arrival a year ago -- most who were told they were not in his plans. "In our O-line group chat, one of the offensive line coaches texted the group and said, 'Good luck fellas.' And then he just removed all of them. It said these five people were removed from the chat. We were like, 'Huh? What happened?'" -- offensive tackle Jake Wiley, who transferred to UCLA

posted by rcade to football at 01:52 PM - 2 comments