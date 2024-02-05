What Happened to Deion's Colorado Castoffs?: The Athletic tracked 53 scholarship athletes who left Colorado after Deion Sanders' arrival a year ago -- most who were told they were not in his plans. "In our O-line group chat, one of the offensive line coaches texted the group and said, 'Good luck fellas.' And then he just removed all of them. It said these five people were removed from the chat. We were like, 'Huh? What happened?'" -- offensive tackle Jake Wiley, who transferred to UCLA
What's really nuts about all of this is that Deion Sanders has a side hustle where he gets paid huge money to be a motivational speaker in corporate events. My old job had him speak at a company wide event last year. I did not attend.
posted by NoMich at 11:23 AM on May 01, 2024
When Deion said last season that he doesn't care about team culture, that he doesn't care if his players don't like each other, he just wants to win, I said fuck him. I dialed out of the Buffs media storm.
I don't know if he'll ever become a successful coach at Colorado's competitive level, but right now, he's way more of a brand than he is a coach.
Give me the ultra brotherly Detroit Lions' O Line any day over this Coach Prime shit.
posted by beaverboard at 04:43 PM on April 30, 2024