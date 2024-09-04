NBA Pickem: Final Week Edition: There are six national TV games on TNT and ESPN in the final week of the NBA regular season, starting Tuesday night. My lead was cut by 31 after a dismal week and now I'm in first by 32 over Ufez Jones. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:43 PM - 2 comments
I'm going to submit my picks later without looking at this thread again. If for some reason the form is borked please tell me in a huddle.
posted by rcade at 09:44 PM on April 08, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:44 PM on April 08, 2024