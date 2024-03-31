NBA Pickem Week 20: Crunch Time Edition: As the NBA regular season nears its end, this week's picks are tonight's ESPN doubleheader followed by five NBA TV games. I'm in first by 65 over Ufez Jones, a sign that Dallas Mavericks fans are basketball savants. Make your picks, gentlefolk.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:14 AM - 6 comments
My picks:
Clippers by 4
Nuggets by 9
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 4
Mavericks by 6 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13
Bucks by 5
The Kings don't have a beaming record at home this season. Didn't expect that.
posted by rcade at 11:21 AM on March 27, 2024
My picks:
76ers by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Pelicans by 8 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 8 (slam dunk)
Kings by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Hawks by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 03:08 PM on March 27, 2024
My picks:
76ers by 6
Nuggets by 9 (slam dunk)
Pelicans by 4
Pacers by 10
Mavericks by 7 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
The third quarter of last night's Mavs/Kings game was one of the most brutal on-court poundings I've seen in awhile. Sac couldn't hit a shot or get an offensive rebound to save their lives and Dallas was swishing 3s and getting easy dunks left and right. It was b-e-a-utiful.
I'm sure the Kings will come out swinging Friday night, though. I don't think anyone wants to face LeBron, Steph, or the surging Rockets in the play-in.
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:48 PM on March 27, 2024
My picks:
76ers by 6
Nuggets by 11
Pelicans by 8
Lakers by 9
Mavericks by 4
Pelicans by 6
Bucks by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 04:40 PM on March 27, 2024
Current Standings
