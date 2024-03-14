NBA Pickem Week 19: Little Penny Edition: There's an 11-game national NBA week stretching from a TNT doubleheader tonight to an ESPN doubleheader next Monday. Last week was carnage in our contest with Howard_T scoring 23 to win the week. Make your picks and enjoy this old school NBA moment.
My picks:
Knicks by 7
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 10 (slam dunk)
Kings by 5
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 3
Lakers by 3
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 5
Heat by 8
Warriors by 9 (slam dunk)
Going with a Mavericks upset over the Thunder even though Okie from Muscogee is still a banger.
posted by rcade at 12:25 PM on March 12, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Clippers by 8
Nuggets by 8
Kings by 8
Celtics by 8
Thunder by 8
Lakers by 8
Bucks by 8
Nuggets by 8
Heat by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 12:31 PM on March 12, 2024
Oh lord, I forgot to make a whole bunch of picks last week
posted by NoMich at 12:32 PM on March 12, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 6
Clippers by 9
Nuggets by 8
Lakers by 8
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 12 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 5
Bucks by 7
Nuggets by 11 (slam dunk)
Heat by 3
Warriors by 13 (slam dunk)
'Tis the time in the roundball association when strange things become the norm. Starters are being rested (oops, recovering from injury), officials are getting a bit short tempered (and trying to get enough creds to get some playoff assignments), and everyone is a little tired of the game. I blew 3 slam dunks last week and still won the week. Ill winds blow in March.
posted by Howard_T at 01:15 PM on March 12, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 7
Clippers by 6
Heat by 5
Kings by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:14 PM on March 12, 2024
