NBA Pickem Week 18: Don't Miss Tipoff Edition: There are 11 national NBA games this week beginning with a doubleheader tonight on TNT. In our contest Ufez Jones wins the week with 88 points and is now 74 back in second place. Make your picks promptly. Don't be late like Anthony Edwards.
My picks:
Celtics by 9
Nuggets by 8
Rockets by 6
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 8
Nuggets by 3
Cavaliers by 7
Bucks by 7 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 5
Lakers by 5
The Rockets last five games: Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Phoenix.
posted by rcade at 11:57 AM on March 05, 2024
Might want to check the URL for the current standings link
posted by NoMich at 04:06 PM on March 05, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Nuggets by 8
posted by NoMich at 04:06 PM on March 05, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 7
Nuggets by 14 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 10
Bucks by 9
The Celtics/Nuggets game Thursday night could very well be *the* regular season game of the year and I'll be sitting on an airplane headed to a conference in Scottsdale.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:57 PM on March 05, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 16 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 9
Mavericks by 7
Nuggets by 8
Timberwolves by 11
Lakers by 9
Celtics by 15 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 6
Timberwolves by 5
posted by Howard_T at 06:24 PM on March 05, 2024
Celtics next 3:
Cleveland without Donovan Mitchell
Denver with no significant injuries
Phoenix possibly without Devin Booker
The Mean Green Team might have caught a break this week -- like we really need one.
posted by Howard_T at 06:35 PM on March 05, 2024
Might want to check the URL for the current standings link
Fixed.
Fixed.

posted by rcade at 11:18 AM on March 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Clippers by 8
Bucks by 8
posted by NoMich at 12:39 PM on March 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Heat by 7
Nuggets by 6
Timberwolves by 5
Lakers by 4
Celtics by 7
Knicks by 10 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:15 AM on March 07, 2024
Revised picks:
Cavaliers by 5
Lakers by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:21 AM on March 07, 2024
