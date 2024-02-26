NBA Pickem Week 17: Enough Basketball For You Edition: There are 13 games this week on TNT, ESPN and ABC, starting tomorrow night with a TNT doubleheader of Sixers/Celtics and Rockets/Thunder and ending Sunday with ABC and ESPN doubleheaders. Howard_T won week 16 with 30. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:36 PM - 2 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 20 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 9 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 7
Clippers by 14 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 3
Heat by 7
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Bulls by 5
Nuggets by 8
Mavericks by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 6
Thunder by 6
We love that ba .... sket .... ball.
posted by rcade at 09:52 PM on February 26, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:36 PM on February 26, 2024