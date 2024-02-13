NBA Pickem Week 16: Ufez Gets Results Edition: There's a shortened schedule of five national games in the week leading up to the NBA All-Star Game. First up is a TNT doubleheader Tuesday of Thunder/Magic and Kings/Suns. I won the week with 40 after switching to Mavs over Knicks to test whether Ufez being in attendance influences the outcome of games. Spoiler alert: It does. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 03:20 PM - 3 comments
My picks:
Thunder by 7
Suns by 11 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 13 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6
Grizzlies by 5
posted by Howard_T at 03:50 PM on February 12, 2024
My picks:
Magic by 8
Suns by 8
Cavaliers by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Bucks by 8
posted by NoMich at 09:57 AM on February 13, 2024
Current Standings
My picks:
Magic by 3
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 21 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 5
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 03:22 PM on February 12, 2024