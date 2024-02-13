February 12, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 16: Ufez Gets Results Edition: There's a shortened schedule of five national games in the week leading up to the NBA All-Star Game. First up is a TNT doubleheader Tuesday of Thunder/Magic and Kings/Suns. I won the week with 40 after switching to Mavs over Knicks to test whether Ufez being in attendance influences the outcome of games. Spoiler alert: It does. Make your picks.

