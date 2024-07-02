NBA Pickem Week 15: Blown Locks Edition: There are eight NBA games this week, including a TNT doubleheader tonight and games on ABC Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday. Locking the Lakers to lose turned out to be a terrible idea last week. I have regrets. Howard_T wins the week with 23. Make your picks.
My picks:
Mavericks by 3
Suns by 8
Warriors by 4
Clippers by 10 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 9 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 3
Warriors by 5
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Locking Dallas to take home an L from New York hurts. Why did it have to be this way, Jalen?
posted by rcade at 09:58 AM on February 06, 2024
My picks:
Mavericks by 9
Suns by 8
Warriors by 11
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 7 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 4
Warriors by 3
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 11:41 AM on February 06, 2024
My picks:
Mavericks by 7
Suns by 8
76ers by 6
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 2
Nuggets by 8
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
I'll be at the Garden Thursday night, which will *surely* tilt things in the Mavs favor.
...right?
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:09 PM on February 06, 2024
Clearly it should. We will put your influence to the test.
Have fun at the game!
posted by rcade at 12:34 PM on February 06, 2024
Revised picks:
Mavericks by 9 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 12:34 PM on February 06, 2024
lol, I love it.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:33 PM on February 06, 2024
My picks:
Mavericks by 8
Suns by 8
76ers by 8
Clippers by 8
Knicks by 8
Lakers by 8
Suns by 8
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 03:35 PM on February 06, 2024
Current Standings
