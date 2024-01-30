January 29, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 14: Luka Puts Up 73 Edition: There are eight NBA games on national TV this week, starting with Tuesday's TNT doubleheader of Pacers/Celtics and Sixers/Warriors. Howard_T wins the week with 30. I hold onto first. Make your picks.
My picks:
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
76ers by 3
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
76ers by 4
Knicks by 12 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 9 (slam dunk)
My picks:
Celtics by 6
76ers by 9
Suns by 11
Trail Blazers by 8
Celtics by 7
Jazz by 4
Knicks by 10
Clippers by 11
Current Standings
