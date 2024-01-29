49ers Come Back from 27-7, Advance to Super Bowl 0x3A: Up by 17 at halftime, the Detroit Lions turned back into a pumpkin, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Detroit coach Dan Campbell's risk-taking on fourth downs cost the Lions a third quarter field goal that would've restored the lead to 17. The 49ers took the turnover on downs and drove for a touchdown after a miraculous Brandon Aiyuk catch on a long bomb that deflected off the defender's head.
A disappointing result. After such a fabulous start, the Lions really let this one slip away.
posted by bender at 11:47 PM on January 28, 2024
Stupid Lions. Please stop blowing second half leads in the future.
posted by NoMich at 10:26 PM on January 28, 2024