January 28, 2024

Chiefs Shut Down Ravens, Advance to Super Bowl 0x3A: In the second road playoff game of Patrick Mahomes' career, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs defense came up huge, holding the Ravens to a single touchdown by forcing a Zay Flowers fumble for a touchback and intercepting Lamar Jackson in the end zone. Taylor Swift's boyfriend had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also broke Jerry Rice's record for the most receptions in the playoffs.

posted by rcade to football at 06:27 PM - 1 comment