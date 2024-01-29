Chiefs Shut Down Ravens, Advance to Super Bowl 0x3A: In the second road playoff game of Patrick Mahomes' career, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs defense came up huge, holding the Ravens to a single touchdown by forcing a Zay Flowers fumble for a touchback and intercepting Lamar Jackson in the end zone. Taylor Swift's boyfriend had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also broke Jerry Rice's record for the most receptions in the playoffs.
I don't know if Reid will end up with more rings than Belichick, but Spags might.
The throws that Kelce caught on the field outshine any catch up in the box seats.
Chiefs get to wear their dark unis this year. If they get the Niners, it'll be a colorful game.
posted by beaverboard at 09:31 PM on January 28, 2024