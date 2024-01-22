Bills Lose Another Epic to the Chiefs: Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills have failed for a third time to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs, losing 27-24 after Tyler Bass missed a late kick that would've tied the game. Before these three epic clashes, the teams had last met in the postseason in the 1990s.
These are the best playoff games. Last night made me wish the NFL Playoffs ignored conferences so those teams could meet in the Super Bowl.
Blaming Tyler Bass is difficult when you don't believe Mahomes could've been stopped from moving Kansas City into field goal range in the waning moments.
posted by rcade at 03:11 PM on January 22, 2024
Belichick and his hoodies to Buffalo?
posted by BornIcon at 04:20 PM on January 22, 2024
Yes, to torment the rest of the division and find out firsthand what Lawyer Milloy and Drew Bledsoe experienced when Belichick sent them packing.
Belichick would relish the opportunity. The only thing better in his world would be to have Art Modell's body exhumed so he could scatter it across open fields between Cleveland and Baltimore.
But Belichick is a potentially problematic hire. I could see him not getting a job right away.
posted by beaverboard at 05:27 PM on January 22, 2024
If the Bills had a little imagination and a devilish streak, they'd fire McDermott and hire Belichick.
posted by beaverboard at 03:02 PM on January 22, 2024