January 12, 2024

SportsFilter NFL Pickem Champion: Truthhurts: We couldn't handle the truth. In one of the most dominating performances in this site's history of pickem prognostication, Truthhurts has won the NFL Pickem after leading for the final 10 weeks -- scoring a weekly high of 127 and winning the overall contest by 159. The runner up is Tron7 and the Costanza goes to Bender for the requisite combination of dedication and futility. Congratulations one and all.

posted by rcade to football at 04:47 PM - 6 comments