Alternative Sports Awards 2023: Happy New Year SpoFites! A look back at the weird and wonderful moments across sports in 2023.
posted by owlhouse to general at 05:16 PM - 1 comment
Rich business - I'm always in for the folly.
Although I experienced an involuntary local twinge when I saw the reference to Lance Armstrong's brass balls.
Given that the NFL teams from Cincinnati and Kansas City played each other today, I was glad to find out that both cities now know what it's like to have a pro sports team owner whose dog defecates on the playing field.
posted by beaverboard at 11:22 PM on December 31, 2023
