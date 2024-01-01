December 31, 2023

Alternative Sports Awards 2023: Happy New Year SpoFites! A look back at the weird and wonderful moments across sports in 2023.

posted by owlhouse to general at 05:16 PM - 1 comment

Rich business - I'm always in for the folly.

Although I experienced an involuntary local twinge when I saw the reference to Lance Armstrong's brass balls.

Given that the NFL teams from Cincinnati and Kansas City played each other today, I was glad to find out that both cities now know what it's like to have a pro sports team owner whose dog defecates on the playing field.

posted by beaverboard at 11:22 PM on December 31, 2023

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.