Shohei Ohtani signs record deal with the Los Angeles...Dodgers: In the biggest MLB contract so far, the Dodgers and Ohtani have agreed to a 10-year, $700 million deal.
posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 09:17 PM - 4 comments
Now what am I supposed to do with this Blue Jays Ohtani jersey?
posted by tommybiden at 10:44 AM on December 10, 2023
Blue Jays fans on Threads are besides themselves with the news of this signing. Did Toronto really have a chance at signing Ohtani?
posted by NoMich at 10:50 AM on December 10, 2023
I wish my elementary school art teacher was still alive.
I'd tell her "If you want to change red to blue, it's gonna take a lot of green".
posted by beaverboard at 10:56 AM on December 10, 2023
And how many years of Bobby Bonilla type payments will we be celebrating with this contract?
posted by NoMich at 10:46 PM on December 09, 2023