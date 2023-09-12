Deion Sanders Is SI’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year: In less than a year, Coach Prime has not only transformed a moribund Colorado football program. He’s also won 4 games
Sports media people are divided on Deion. Rich Eisen worships him. Dan Shaughnessy calls him a fraud every time his name comes up.
CU special teams were better than I expected this year; at the level Deion was coaching last year, there was some shaky special teams play among various teams. It was closer to HS than FBS.
But both Colorado lines were bad this year. I wasn't concerned that much about Year 1; I've been more interested in seeing what Year 2 and 3 look like, and if he can't build full competitive units on both sides of the ball, the Buffs bandwagon won't get very far down the road, skill players or no skill players.
Deion may find it hard to hire good coaches after the way he handled his staff this year.
It bothers me that Deion is intensely brand focused for himself and his family but then says that he doesn't want players coming to CU for the NIL money. That's such patent bullshit.
posted by beaverboard at 07:58 PM on December 07, 2023
Deion had an amazing season but I wouldn't call it good amazing.
They went 1-8 in the PAC-12 after starting 3-0 overall and acting like this made them championship contenders.
posted by rcade at 05:14 PM on December 07, 2023