November 29, 2023

Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich: Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has been fired by owner David Tepper just 11 games into his first season -- the shortest tenure for a first-year NFL coach in 45 years. Adding insult to injury, Tepper mispronounced Reich's last name at the press conference announcing the move, making it sound more like "pitch" than "pike".
Reich was lost at sea. But Tepper is an unctuous and impetuous clown. Who seems bent on keeping and settling scores and wielding his money like a broadsword. As do a few other high performing financial people.
As I said on the Huddle, I hope Tepper ends up with Belichick. The two of them deserve each other.
If I were Bryce Young, I'd threaten to take a leave of absence and live off the first year's signing bonus. The dead cap hit would burn a hole in the Panthers' front office.
Everyone was thrilled when the league finally got rid of Dan Snyder, but he wasn't the only billionaire asshole with a knack for franchise fuckage.
The most fortunate person in all this is Steve Wilks. He's in a much better place now.
posted by beaverboard at 12:17 AM on November 30, 2023