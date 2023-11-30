November 29, 2023

Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich: Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has been fired by owner David Tepper just 11 games into his first season -- the shortest tenure for a first-year NFL coach in 45 years. Adding insult to injury, Tepper mispronounced Reich's last name at the press conference announcing the move, making it sound more like "pitch" than "pike".

