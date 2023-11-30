November 28, 2023

Sports Illustrated accused of publishing articles written by non-existent, AI-generated authors.: Noting that several "authors" headshots and bios were available for sale from a third-party AI website under descriptions like "neutral white young-adult male with short brown hair and blue eyes" or "joyful asian young-adult female with long brown hair and brown eyes", Maggie Harrison at Futurism investigates suspicious pieces that have been published under the banner of the once-heralded magazine. The Arena Group, who runs SI's current publishing line, says the pieces were published by a third-party contractor named AdVon, who has assured SI that "all of the articles in question were written and edited by humans" and therefore this is all big misunderstanding. SI has admitted no wrongdoing, but has terminated their contract with AdVon.

posted by Ufez Jones to media at 09:41 AM - 4 comments