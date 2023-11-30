Sports Illustrated accused of publishing articles written by non-existent, AI-generated authors.: Noting that several "authors" headshots and bios were available for sale from a third-party AI website under descriptions like "neutral white young-adult male with short brown hair and blue eyes" or "joyful asian young-adult female with long brown hair and brown eyes", Maggie Harrison at Futurism investigates suspicious pieces that have been published under the banner of the once-heralded magazine. The Arena Group, who runs SI's current publishing line, says the pieces were published by a third-party contractor named AdVon, who has assured SI that "all of the articles in question were written and edited by humans" and therefore this is all big misunderstanding. SI has admitted no wrongdoing, but has terminated their contract with AdVon.
posted by Ufez Jones to media at 09:41 AM - 4 comments
I read this in another source. SI's parent company claims that AdVon has allowed authors to use aliases in order to protect themselves. SI claims that this is the reason for terminating the AdVon contract.
This entry has been written by "an old white guy with white hair and a white mustache and goatee". This author is not the product of AI. In fact, he has little to no natural intelligence.
posted by Howard_T at 01:09 PM on November 28, 2023
The first clue that something was fishy should have been when they reported that Texas State recently suffered its blurst loss in program history.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:20 PM on November 28, 2023
If any of the legendary Sports Illustrated writers was alive this would kill them.
posted by rcade at 09:44 PM on November 28, 2023
We have a new local sports talking guy on the local sports radio station that I swear is just an AI being constantly fed the latest sports scores and news. I've never heard anyone so boring as that this guy.
posted by NoMich at 11:01 AM on November 28, 2023