November 19, 2023

Montreal Alouettes Win 110th Grey Cup: After a year in which the continued existence of the team was in question, the Montreal Alouettes played David to another Goliath and defeated the heavily favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the Grey Cup. It is Montreal's first CFL championship in 13 years. Quarterback Cody Fajardo was named MVP and the wide receiver who caught the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, Tyson Philpot, won most outstanding Canadian.

posted by rcade to football at 10:52 PM - 1 comment