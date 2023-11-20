November 19, 2023

Montreal Alouettes Win 110th Grey Cup: After a year in which the continued existence of the team was in question, the Montreal Alouettes played David to another Goliath and defeated the heavily favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the Grey Cup. It is Montreal's first CFL championship in 13 years. Quarterback Cody Fajardo was named MVP and the wide receiver who caught the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, Tyson Philpot, won most outstanding Canadian.
Not the outcome I was expecting, but seeing the Alouettes players getting overcome with emotion after the game was nice. No better way to prove yourself the king than beating the teams that won the last three.
I hope the CFL does a better job of making games available in the U.S. next year than it did this time. I watched a lot fewer games because my streaming service lacked CBS Sports Network and the games on CFL+ could only be watched live. They should've been part of Paramount+.
posted by rcade at 12:22 AM on November 20, 2023