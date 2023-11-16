Man arrested in death of former Penguins forward Adam Johnson: South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday said they arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter, and he remained in police custody. The man was not named.
Johnson, who spent three years with the Penguins organization, was sliced by a skate in the neck Oct. 28 while playing a game in Sheffield, England, for Nottingham of the Elite Ice Hockey League.
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 12:53 PM - 3 comments
The reporting on this is bizarre. Until we know who was charged with manslaughter, it is impossible to speculate as to why he was charged. That and I don't know how analogous England's manslaughter standards are to ours in the states.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:18 PM on November 14, 2023
Matt Petgrave is the person arrested. I've watched the video and it looks like he was trying to kick Adam Johnson in the head or chest with his skate. It doesn't look like an accident.
posted by rcade at 12:06 AM on November 15, 2023
This is an odd turn of events. They named the player whose skate cut Johnson but didn't say who had been arrested.
Nor is there any mention of cause or connection between the death and the arrested person.
Was it in regard to the injury itself? Some sort of medical negligence after the injury? Lack of safety and response protocols within the team or at the arena?
If the press said this much, they need to follow up and clarify asap.
posted by beaverboard at 03:21 PM on November 14, 2023