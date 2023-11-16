November 14, 2023

Man arrested in death of former Penguins forward Adam Johnson: South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday said they arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter, and he remained in police custody. The man was not named.



Johnson, who spent three years with the Penguins organization, was sliced by a skate in the neck Oct. 28 while playing a game in Sheffield, England, for Nottingham of the Elite Ice Hockey League.

