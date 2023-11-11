CFL Pickem Week 24: Division Finals Edition: On Saturday the CFL will crown the champions of the eastern and western divisions. In the east, the Toronto Argonauts face the Montreal Alouettes and in the west, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers play the B.C. Lions. I'm leading Ic23b by 68 points after we each scored 52 last week in different ways. Make your picks.
My picks:
Argonauts by 14 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
A revenge win for last year's division finals losers would be exciting but I can't see one happening this weekend.
posted by rcade at 02:59 PM on November 10, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 21 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 08:08 PM on November 10, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 24 (lock)
Lions by 16 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 09:38 PM on November 10, 2023
My picks:
Argonauts by 23 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:26 PM on November 10, 2023
Revised picks:
Alouettes by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 02:58 PM on November 11, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 02:55 PM on November 10, 2023