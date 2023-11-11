November 09, 2023

College Football Game Sets Record for Lowest Over/Under: The over/under for the Iowa/Rutgers game Saturday is 28, which is the lowest of any college football game in at least 23 years. The low in ESPN's odds database previously was 30.
posted by rcade to football at 08:05 PM - 1 comment
When it comes to betting the under, Iowa is the gift that keeps on giving
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:21 AM on November 10, 2023
