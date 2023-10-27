October 23, 2023

Texas Rangers Advance to World Series: In an American League Championship Series where no team won a home game, the Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros in game 7 with an 11-4 walloping to advance to the World Series. Bruce Bochy becomes the first manager to lead three teams to the series. Adolis Garcia was chosen MVP with 14 RBIs, the most ever by a player in an LCS.

