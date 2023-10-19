October 16, 2023

Headline Never Used Before: New York Jets Defeat Philadelphia Eagles: Before Sunday, the New York Jets had never beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. After blowing a 17-point lead in their first meeting on December 9, 1973, when John Outlaw got the deciding touchdown on a 46-yard pick 6 off Al Woodall in a 24-23 defeat, the Jets lost the next 11 times to the Eagles. That ended after a 45-yard Tony Adams interception return and a Breece Hall rushing touchdown put the Jets up for good late in a 20-14 victory. Only the Houston Texans have streaks like this, losing all games to the Minnesota Vikings and Eagles.

