October 16, 2023

Headline Never Used Before: New York Jets Defeat Philadelphia Eagles: Before Sunday, the New York Jets had never beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. After blowing a 17-point lead in their first meeting on December 9, 1973, when John Outlaw got the deciding touchdown on a 46-yard pick 6 off Al Woodall in a 24-23 defeat, the Jets lost the next 11 times to the Eagles. That ended after a 45-yard Tony Adams interception return and a Breece Hall rushing touchdown put the Jets up for good late in a 20-14 victory. Only the Houston Texans have streaks like this, losing all games to the Minnesota Vikings and Eagles.
The Red Sox had the Curse of the Bambino.
The Jets had the Curse of Rich Kotite.
