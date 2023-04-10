October 03, 2023

Minnesota Twins End 18-Game Postseason Losing Streak: The Minnesota Twins won their wild card series opener Tuesday over the Toronto Blue Jays, ending an 18-game playoff losing streak. After beating the New York Yankees on Oct. 5, 2004, in the first game of their American League Division Series, the Twins lost that series in 4, got swept by the Oakland A's in 2006, swept by the Yankees in 2009 and 2010, beaten by the Yankees in a one-game wild card in 2017, swept by the Yankees in 2019 and swept by the Houston Astros in 2020. But no one has to mention all of that ever again.

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:01 PM - 0 comments