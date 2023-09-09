CFL Pickem Week 14: Saturday Tripleheader Edition: There’s a game tonight and another three on Saturday in Canada. Since there’s no other football being played at those times you might as well watch. Ic23b has overtaken me for first place despite us picking the same teams to win, which is, if I may speak Canadian for a moment, neat.
My picks:
Redblacks by 6
Argonauts by 12 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 10:38 AM on September 08, 2023
My picks:
Redblacks by 7
Argonauts by 17 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Elks by 7
Here comes another Elk victory.
posted by rcade at 10:40 AM on September 08, 2023
My picks:
Redblacks by 6
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Elks by 4
posted by ic23b at 11:49 AM on September 08, 2023
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 5 (lock)
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 16 (lock)
Stampeders by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:27 PM on September 08, 2023
My picks:
Redblacks by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
Elks by 7 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 06:34 PM on September 08, 2023
Current standings
posted by rcade at 10:37 AM on September 08, 2023