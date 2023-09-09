September 08, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 14: Saturday Tripleheader Edition: There’s a game tonight and another three on Saturday in Canada. Since there’s no other football being played at those times you might as well watch. Ic23b has overtaken me for first place despite us picking the same teams to win, which is, if I may speak Canadian for a moment, neat.

posted by rcade to football at 10:35 AM - 6 comments