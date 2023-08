RIP Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt: The wrestling world lost one of its most legendary performers when hardcore innovator Terry Funk passed away this week at the age of 79. This was followed by another blow when one of WWE's most creative and innovative performers, Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) died of cardiac-related COVID complications at the age of 36.

