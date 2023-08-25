August 24, 2023

Stephen Strasburg Retires from Baseball: Stephen Strasburg is calling it quits on a career that saw him debut as the most highly touted fireballer in years, become World Series MVP in 2019 and finally be undone by frequent arm injuries -- all while in the uniform of the Washington Nationals. His 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings is seventh all-time but his 113 wins are 31 lower than anyone in the Hall of Fame. "It's a miracle what he was able to accomplish despite the glitchy pitching mechanics that scouts warned would be his demise," writes D.J. Dunston of Deadspin.

posted by Ufez Jones to baseball at 07:53 PM - 2 comments