August 09, 2023

Things Looking Dire for Last 4 PAC-12 Schools: Washington State University president Kirk Schulz didn't paint a pretty picture of the school's athletic future after it, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford became the last four programs in the PAC-12 following the departure of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten. WSU now faces a 40% drop in its athletic revenue and already had an $11 million deficit to cover, but he claims it will still spend like a Power 5 school. The call with the quitters was brief, he said. "It's like a breakup; it's awkward."

