July 31, 2023

Texas Rangers Arm Up on Pitchers: The best offense in baseball has added starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Strattion. The Texas Rangers sent infielder Thomas Saggese and pitchers Tekoah Roby and John King to the Cardinals for Montgomery and Stratton and infielder and center fielder Luisangel Acuna to the Mets for Scherzer.

posted by rcade to baseball at 12:41 PM - 2 comments