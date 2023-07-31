Texas Rangers Arm Up on Pitchers: The best offense in baseball has added starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Strattion. The Texas Rangers sent infielder Thomas Saggese and pitchers Tekoah Roby and John King to the Cardinals for Montgomery and Stratton and infielder and center fielder Luisangel Acuna to the Mets for Scherzer.
And now Jordan Montgomery is Arlington-bound as well.
This is weird. Good weird, but weird.
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:05 PM on July 30, 2023
Happy Maxilla Bonzer Day to rcade, Ufez and other Texas baseball fans.
Mets send Scherzer to the Rangers and agree to pay tens of millions of his salary.
posted by beaverboard at 11:56 AM on July 30, 2023