July 21, 2023

Jaguars Assistant Becomes First Out Gay Coach in NFL History: Kevin Maxen, the strength and conditioning coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in U.S. major sports to come out as gay. "You have other coaches who have significant others, and they're talking about their significant others," Maxen said. "And I felt guilty that I couldn't do the same thing, that I was letting myself down," he told Outsports.

