July 12, 2023

How the Gruden Email Leak Sacked Dan Snyder: ESPN takes a deep dive into the emails that led to Jon Gruden's firing by the Las Vegas Raiders and the cast of characters who may have been involved in leaking them. They include exiting Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell,, NFL Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith and Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation. There are such vehement denials that maybe the emails were never leaked and Gruden is still the head coach.

