How the Gruden Email Leak Sacked Dan Snyder: ESPN takes a deep dive into the emails that led to Jon Gruden's firing by the Las Vegas Raiders and the cast of characters who may have been involved in leaking them. They include exiting Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell,, NFL Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith and Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation. There are such vehement denials that maybe the emails were never leaked and Gruden is still the head coach.
This is so timely in my little world. I was just re-reading some historical info on Watergate (having been in college when it happened) and some of the parallels between that event and this are compelling.
I'm going to read whatever I can find on this current situation.
Other news outlets are posting analyses of what ESPN has published. Yahoo said that Gruden wants to burn the NFL house down. I'm all for seeing how that plays out and am hoping for many revelations along the way. Tumbling dice and toppling dominoes, let's see it all.
posted by beaverboard at 07:02 PM on July 12, 2023
It's probably Sam Alito. He figured if he was leaking Dobbs he should just leak everything
posted by NoMich at 05:06 PM on July 12, 2023